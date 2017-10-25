Uganda: Japanese Envoy Warns On Mishandling Road Equipment

Jinja — The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda has warned the Works ministry over poor maintenance of road equipment that he said has resulted in the breakdown of machines.

Mr Kazuaki Kameda made the remarks while launching a training workshop on road equipment for 250 operators from 35 districts of eastern Uganda at the Civil Service College Uganda in Jinja on Monday.

"I would like to once again emphasise the significance of proper servicing and maintenance of road equipment if its value, quality and durability are to be realised," Mr Kazuaki told the operators who will undergo four weeks training.

Concerns

The ambassador said some road equipment in the country is grounded due to poor proper maintenance and servicing, a trend, he said, government should take seriously.

"Most Ugandans like Japanese products because of their quality and durability. Although they are very expensive, this is not an offer to Uganda; the country is going to pay a lot of money some years to come. So it is important to use them as instructed," Mr Kazuaki cautioned. Works minister Monica Ntege Azuba said 500 operators, who have been trained in Gulu and Luwero zones, are now familiar with the new machines from Japan unlike those from China.

"Government realised the acute shortage of machine operators in 2011 when road equipment purchased from China broke down simply because there were no people to service them (machines). We are going to put these into proper use this time," she said.