25 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Driver Held Over Attempting to Stab Traffic Police Officer

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Police in Lira District are holding a truck driver of Kenyan origin after he allegedly tried to stab a traffic police officer when he was stopped at a checkpoint.

Joseph G'tongu Theuri was arrested on Monday afternoon on Olwol Road in Lira Town after police from Dokolo District tipped off their Lira counterparts that he was escaping to South Sudan. Officers said after being cornered, Mr G'tongu declined to leave his vehicle or drive to Lira CPS, prompting police to climb onto his vehicle.

"While in his vehicle, he pulled a knife to stab me. Fortunately, I put him off and he kept saying since we (police) want to kill him, he should die with many [people]. That was when he began to drive zigzag in the middle of the town and caused many damages," said Mr Mohammed Bigirwa, the district traffic officer.

However, while at Lira CPS, the suspect declined to undergo an alcohol test, but instead accused police officers of hating his president, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta.

Although by press time he had not yet recorded a statement, police said he will be charged of drink driving, failure to obey traffic rules and intentionally causing accidents.

