25 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eagles 'Ll Be Tough - Argentina Coach

Coach of Argentina Jorge Sampaoli has revealed the reason why the Super Eagles of Nigeria will give them a stern test in next month friendly game which will take place in Russia.

The game will serve as part of the preparations for both teams ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, after both of them secured their spot with convincing wins in games where they need a win to progress.

Argentina will play their first warm up game against Russia before taking on Nigeria four days later, and Sampaoli who has called up all of his big name players for the friendly has revealed why he is expecting a tough game from Nigeria.

"They (Nigeria) are a very physical side, and also technical in their style of play, which is totally different from the teams we faced during the World Cup Qualifiers. Nigeria also have some very good players", Sampaoli said in Argentina.

"For now they are one of the best teams in Africa, which tells a lot about their qualities, we are expecting a very challenging game from Nigeria. They are good in several ways", he concluded.

