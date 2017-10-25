Photo: Isaac Otwii/Daily Monitor

Edson Nasasira died of a gunshot wound/injury, the postmortem report from Karoli Lwanga Hospital - Nyakibale has confirmed.

Nasasira, 22 also commonly known as Kakuru was shot dead on Wednesday, October 18 in Rukungiri municipality during a confrontation with the police.

He becomes the first victim of the state's clampdown on nationwide resistance to the ruling NRM-pushed amendment to the constitution to lift presidential age limits. Initially police had intimidated that Nasasira was killed by a stone thrown by fellow protestors.

But according to the postmortem report dated October 24 and signed by three doctors; by Dr Julius Luyimbaazi (General Surgeon/Medical Superintendent), Dr Ronald Mbiine (General Surgeon) and Dr Stephen Gingo (Obstetrician/Gynaecologist), Nasasira died of injuries sustained from a bullet wound.

According to the report, on examination of Nasasira's body, a circular bullet entry wound on the left nasal bone about 0.5cm in diameter was identified. The exit wound about 3cm in the right occipital (back of head) region was also discovered.

Further, according to the report, the defects of the gunshot was lacerated brain tissue and bleeding in the brain.

Following Nasasira's death on October 18, police, the next day arrested opposition doyen Kizza Besigye in Kabala and a string of charges including, murder and attempted murder of police officers were brought against him for his alleged role in the clashes in Rukungiri in which Nasasira was killed.

Also arrested alongside Besigye were Ingrid Turinawe, FDC chief mobiliser and Patrick Amuriat Oboi, a candidate in the opposition Forum for Democratic Change's ongoing race for party president. The trio is still held at Naggalama police station with police spokesperson Asan Kasingye saying they will be released once the investigations are done.

Six other suspected gunshot victims are still in Nyakibale hospital. They include Junior Aijuka, 18, a resident of Rwakabengo, who was reportedly shot in the stomach; Farouk Bangirana, reportedly shot in the right leg and genitals; Julius Turyomunsi, a resident of Nyakagyeme shot in the back while Christopher Muhwezi was shot in the stomach.

Others are Davidson Aryasingura who was hit with a teargas canister in the face as well as Naris Muhumuza who was shot in the leg.

What had began as a 'usual' confrontation between the police and Besigye quickly took a violent turn as police tried to stop a planned rally in Rukungiri stadium.

It soon deteriorated and turned into an ugly stand-off lasting several hours. On one hand, the police was firing at will, volleys of live ammunition and teargas canisters were directed at the stone-throwing crowd.

But the mostly youthful FDC supporters, donning the red ribbons that have come to symbolise national resistance to amendment of Article 102(b), kept coming back even forcing the police to flee.

Nasasira was the fifth born in a family of seven and was laid to rest in Rukungiri last Friday. Government contributed Shs 10 million to Nasasira's family.

The money was delivered by Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, the minister for security who represented government. President Museveni and police boss Kale Kayihura have since expressed "regret" over Nasasira's death.

Tumukunde said local police officers should be forgiven when such excesses are committed against the people because they act on orders from their superiors.

"It's like driving a car, the driver steers in a certain direction but the car goes off track because of the condition of the road... Let us forgive the local police because they act on orders from above... ," Tumukunde said.