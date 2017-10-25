Uganda: Magyezi Rejects Voters' Call to Drop Age Limit Bill

Photo: Isaac Otwii/Daily Monitor

Dokolo Woman MP Cecelia Ogwal Atim arriving for the meeting.

Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi yesterday responded angrily to constituency demands for him to withdraw his hugely controversial private member's bill, which seeks to scrap presidential age limits.

With firmness, he said he cannot under any circumstances; withdraw the draft legislation, which is being processed by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee.

He becomes the latest frontline leader in the push to remove age limits to come under fire right in his backyard. A few days ago, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa was shocked when her constituents directed her to oppose the bill.

Similar scenes have played out elsewhere.

But Magyezi told The Observer in an interview yesterday that whoever feels aggrieved should consult the people of Igara West whom he says allowed him to table the bill, which seeks to amend Article 102(b) of the constitution.

"I am not withdrawing that bill simply because some 10 or 20 youths have come to Kampala. Things don't happen like that," Magyezi said by telephone.

If it passes, the amendment backed by State House could see President Museveni extend his 31-year rule into a presidency for life - a possibility many feel will hurt Uganda even more.

In the public appeal, the NRM youth leader for Magyezi's constituency, Bukuri Kakooza Kajambiya, noted that Uganda is headed for more trouble if their MP persists.

Already, one Ugandan (Edison Nasasira, October 18) has been killed and several others injured in shootings during the current police clampdown on countrywide resistance to the Magyezi proposal.

Kakooza told journalists during a briefing at the Kampala Serena hotel that Magyezi must realise that the project he is spearheading has been roundly rejected by majority of Ugandans.

"The bill is going to cause problems for Ugandans; you see what is already happening in Kampala and other areas; live bullets, teargas, people dying, others being arrested because of this bill," Kakooza said.

"We, the youth of Igara West are sorry. Our MP betrayed us. Fellow Ugandans, we are sorry for what is happening in the country caused by the idea of amending the constitution brought to parliament by our MP... " Kakooza said.

"A young man died in Rukungiri last week because of that amendment brought by our MP who never consulted us. The youth in the constituency told him to go and lobby for services and development. We never sent him to bring the presidential age limit bill," he added.

According to the youth, Magyezi's views on the constitutional amendment are personal to him and his family. Kakooza said the country's biggest problem today is not the presidential age limit but unemployment among youths, poverty and high taxes.

But the MP was unmoved by the appeal.

"Igara West is not in Kampala. If you or the youth want to know the views of the people of Igara, they should go to Igara. I will find them there next week after my meeting with the legal committee. And if they want to be consulted, they should go to Igara," he said.

Magyezi also claimed that the youth of Igara West may not have been consulted because they are not within the structures of leadership in the constituency.

Kakooza, who graduated from Islamic University In Uganda last year with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication but remains unemployed, said he failed to speak to Magyezi directly hence yesterday's press conference.

"I called him last week to seek an appointment but he told me he was from abroad and needed time to rest; he promised to call me on Monday but he didn't," Kakooza said. "We are requesting him to withdraw the bill and let it, if at all, be brought by another MP. Most of our people don't want our constitution to be touched," the young man said.

Magyezi's Constitution Amendment (N0 2) Bill 2017 was tabled on September 27, following chaotic scenes in parliament.

With the police surrounding the compound, troops from the presidential guard stormed the main chamber and unleashed violence on MPs opposed to the bill.

It is now before the legal and parliamentary affairs committee for scrutiny. Wilfred Niwagaba, the shadow attorney general, said the bill can be withdrawn if the main sponsor decides so.

He said although he was not sure of the provisions in the parliamentary rules of procedure, government already set a precedent of withdrawing a bill when it withdrew the Marriage and Divorce Bill a few years ago.

"The rules may be silent but a precedent was set. Government tabled the marriage and divorce bill, facilitated the MPs to go for consultations but along the way it withdrew that bill. Therefore, when it comes for the second reading it can be withdrawn," Niwagaba said.

"It can also be withdrawn while in the committee if the mover of the bill indicates that he wants it withdrawn and the committee can then report to the House," he added.

Earlier, Bukooli North MP Gaster Mugoya said it was not possible to have the bill withdrawn after government released money to facilitate MPs to go to their constituencies for consultations.