Uganda Needs a Cranes Coach Fufa Can Afford

If all goes according to plan, The Uganda Cranes should have a substantive coach before the end of the year.

This follows Fufa's announcement last week that applications for the job are welcome until October 29.

To underscore how serious the vetting process will be, Fufa announced a panel that will be in charge of making the final selection. It is headed by one of Africa's most celebrated former footballers, Kalusha Bwalya.

Having played in Europe for many years, worked on different Confederation of African Football (Caf) executive committees and coached the game, Bwalya is highly regarded as a football consultant. Based on that alone, Fufa should be able to get the perfect fit for The Cranes job.

However, it is also important, that Fufa bear in mind the financial implications of their decision. The last substantive Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevich was not happy with Fufa when he resigned in July.

Reason? His arrears had bulged to Shs 54 million. While it is true, that owing someone cash is a daily occurrence in life, as the Fufa president Moses Magogo admitted in the aftermath, it nonetheless paints the institution of Fufa in bad light, when it is perpetual.

Remember, by the time former Cranes coach Csaba Laszlo resigned in July 2008, to take over at Hearts of Midlothian football club in Scotland, he too cited arrears, including unpaid water and electricity bills.

Therefore, Fufa must put in place a clear remuneration payment plan. The government might have to step in if it really wants to see the national football team going places.

Taking care of the national team, including paying the coach, would be a major statement of intent. The tokenism of intervening only when there is a big game at hand is not sustainable.

On its part, Fufa must be accountable for the funds it receives from the government, sponsors and fans who watch the games.

Lastly, Fufa ought to offer contracts to assistants of the next Cranes coach. Paying a foreign coach $10,000 (Shs 35m) a month and leaving the indigenous assistants to earn peanuts off players' allowances is simply unacceptable.

