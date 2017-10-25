Kenya: Congo Songstress Denies Dating Kagwe Mungai

Congolese songbird Alicious Theluji has relocated back home to Goma, in Democratic Republic of Congo after living in Kenya for 24 years where she sought refuge due to political unrest.

Alicious, who burst into the Kenyan showbiz limelight in 2012 when she dropped her first single 'Mpita Njia' featuring celebrated Ugandan singer Juliana Kanyamozi, moved to Kenya as a six year-old girl with her mother to escape political violence in DRC.

The now 30 year-old and a mother of one has been one of the few female musicians doing rather well in the Kenyan music industry.

After her breakthrough with the 'Mpitia Njia' hit, she went on to feature in another club banger 'Mobimba' alongside the now defunct boys band P-Unit.

Over the years, she has released several songs and collabos with Kenyan heavyweights including 'Posa ya bolingo', 'Anita', 'Nyumbani' featuring Kagwe Mungai and 'Ya Nini' featuring rapper Khaligraph Jones.

RELOCATED

For a while now, she has been quiet in the music scene and says this is because she has relocated back home after it became peaceful.

"I have actually moved back to Congo for some time. I came here (Kenya) while I was six years old. I have lived here, I have grown up here and I feel like there are things I really need to learn from Congo," Alicious revealed.

The gorgeous singer has also slammed rumours that she is dating hunk singer Kagwe Mungai who has been sending her several love shoutout messages on his social pages.

"He is a sweet guy, talented but we just close friends. We good friends," she adds.