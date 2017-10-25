Uganda: For Poor People, Justice Is Denied or Delayed, Says Report

Photo: The Observer

A Ugandan court session

Corruption and poverty, according to a new report, are the leading reasons why thousands of Ugandans languish in prison having failed to get timely justice in courts of law.

The findings are contained in "State of access to justice 2017," a new report launched on October 19 at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The report noted that seven million Ugandans are trapped in chronic poverty, a situation which compounds illiteracy and low levels of education, which in turn defeat access to justice due to ignorance.

The Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) commissioned a countrywide survey, which established that as a result of corruption and poverty the poor are denied opportunities to enjoy, claim or assert their rights.

"Uganda is also faced with the challenge of marginalised and vulnerable groups disadvantaged by age, gender, history, disability and economic status. These categories have bigger challenges in accessing justice and face discrimination, abuse, exploitation and neglect and yet lack capacity to enforce their rights through meaningful remedies," the report reads.

The report also notes that the high levels of corruption within the judicial system create fear with people wondering where to go to obtain justice.

It quotes correspondents who said they were asked to make payments, which were not receipted for court services.

Some of these services include; accessing court files, bail payments, fixing hearing dates and meeting magistrates. The report notes that corruption, "whether real or perceived" has a strong bearing on how or if at all people will interact with the judicial system.

Recently, Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja told The Observer that chasing after every corrupt judicial official strains the already meagre resources of the inspectorate.

Mulyagonja said she now goes for those "who steal more money" but Chief Justice Bart Katureebe during a Uganda Law Society conference in May urged the IGG to prosecute even those who take little money.

High court registrar Immaculate Businge said, "Access to justice is a human right and a crucial one since the enforcement of all other human rights depends on it."

During the launch of the report, Assistant Commissioner for Prisons Robert Munanura said when courts delay cases and remand suspects, it adds pressure on the prisons service and worsens existing congestion.

Large numbers of remand inmates also increase pressure on the few prison warders since "for every seven prisoners, we have one officer," he said.

"We treasure where we have convicts, whether they are guilty or not, but at least when they have faced the law. This business of mention of cases should stop. We think that trials of anyone incarcerated should start fast," Munanura said.

He added: "We have space to keep convicts. What pains us is having a bigger number in our prisons being on remand.

Out of the 54,166 prisoners in Uganda, 27,747 are on remand and 26,419 are convicted."

The report recommends advocacy as an anti-corruption strategy to curb corruption in the judiciary and recruitment of more judicial officers to speed up judicial processes.

It further notes that the impact of cost on the ability to access justice must be analysed and action taken to ease the process.