25 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Zanu-PF to Raise $8 Million for 'Special Congress'

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party has launched a fundraising drive to raise at least $8m for its extra-ordinary congress slated for December ahead of the 2018 elections, a report says.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Zanu-PF finance secretary, Obert Mpofu, who also chairs the fundraising committee, said that he was convinced that the party would be able to raise the needed funds.

Mpofu appealed to business people and party members to support the initiative.

He said that the party would raise some of the funds through provincial contributions of at least $100 000 per province and through a fundraising dinner.

Watch Mpofu speaking in a video posted to YouTube by the Herald below .

The congress was brought forward by two years, a development, which some analysts said was designed to help Mugabe entrench his family's hold on power.

Recent reports indicated that there was a proposed push ahead of the congress to include a woman in the presidium, a move seen by many as a way by the party's G40 faction to ensure that its leader First Lady Grace Mugabe became vice president.

Zanu-PF was divided into two distinct factions that sought to outwit each other in the battle to succeed Mugabe.

One of the camps calling itself "Team Lacoste" was linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while another faction made up of Young Turks trading by the name Generation 40 was reportedly linked to Grace. G40 was said to be seeking to torpedo Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

However, both Mnangagwa and the First Lady have publicly denied harbouring presidential ambitions.

News24

Zimbabwe

Only Businesses Deserve Cash - Banks

Ordinary Zimbabweans will have to endure bank queues with no guarantee they can access cash for a while as the Bankers… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.