Kenya: Kirinyaga Nurses Sign Deal With County Government, Call Off Strike

All the 508 nurses in Kirinyaga County have called off their strike and returned to work, bringing to an end the suffering of patients in public hospitals and dispensaries in the region.

The nurses resumed their duties on Monday after their representatives held a consultative meeting with county officials.

A spot check by the Nation on Monday established that normal operations had resumed at Kerugoya Level Five hospital.

The nurses resumed duties barely three days after Governor Anne Waiguru announced that her government was discussing a return to work formula with the striking health workers.

PATIENTS

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations, Governor Waiguru said her government was committed to ensuring patients do not continue suffering.

"We are talking with the nurses in order to end the strike," she said.

Patients said they were happy following the move by nurses to call of the strike.

Ms Alice Wakuthii, a patient said: "We have come to the hospital for treatment because the nurses are now available. We have suffered so much since the nurses laid down their tools."

NURSES STRIKE

The nurses boycotted work demanding the implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA).

Nurses have been on strike for over 120 days, paralysing essential services in public hospitals across the country.

Due to the industrial action, patients used to seek treatment in private clinics and those who could not afford the medical fees were forced to stay at home.