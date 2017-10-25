Uganda: Dropped NSSF Boss Runs to Museveni

In a last-ditch bid to save her job and name, Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa, the outgoing deputy managing director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has sought the intervention of President Museveni.

Her four-page letter to the president requesting for a meeting with the head of state was received by the President's Office on Monday afternoon, hours after she received Finance minister Matia Kasaija's letter asking her to hand over office.

"I'm writing to let you know that my three-year contract expires on October 28 and my prayer is to accord me a renewal if you deem it fit. I believe that I have a lot to give if you allowed me a well empowered chance to continue in service," Ssali told Museveni.

She did not copy her letter to anyone.

"It has been a wonderful experience as well as a challenging one that tested my mental strength to the limit for all sorts of reasons," she said.

Her letter takes Museveni through her time at the private sector workers' fund, and more specifically the years 2014 to 2015 when she was acting managing director and NSSF made Shs 5 trillion and grew its net income by eight per cent.

That was the period when NSSF invested Shs 108.9billion in power distributor Umeme Limited. In her letter, she questions the decision by NSSF to invest Shs 1.6 trillion around the East African region yet it could be used to help struggling grassroots businesses.

"In the spirit of patriotism, this should be discouraged and funds should be rolled back into Uganda to support the macroeconomic dynamics of industries such as agriculture, low-cost housing, energy and infrastructure," Ssali wrote, echoing the theme, which frequently turns up in the president's national speeches.

She suggests that NSSF should sink money in local companies like the newly formed Uganda Re-insurance Company to champion agricultural insurance.

She also told Museveni that under Section 36 of the NSSF Act, the fund can use the Shs 24 billion held on its reserve account in unclaimed balances for meaningful investments.

She, therefore, suggested that this money can go to a military hospital, which can be self-sustaining from user fees collected from non-military patients.

"In me, you have a big advocate to amend the NSSF Act into a relevant and useful national financial asset as opposed to [leaving] it for the benefit of a few selfish individuals," Ssali wrote.

Ssali told Museveni that her proposals are in line with his middle-income agenda envisaged for most Ugandans by 2020.

WRONG TIMING

Her appeal to Museveni, however, seemed too late since Kasaija in an October 13 letter had told Ssali that her contract will not be renewed beyond October 29.

"I regret to inform you that your contract and appointment as deputy MD of NSSF will not be renewed beyond your current appointment end date of October 29," Kasaija wrote.

Although it was delivered to her on Monday, October 23, Kasaija's letter (dated October 13) was written three days before Ssali wrote to him on October 16, asking for renewal of her contract.

"Having not heard from you in writing, three months prior to the end of this month, I have decided to write and relay both my concerns and position on the matter," Ssali wrote to Kasaija.

"I have been compelled to write because I feel that I didn't get an opportunity to be heard and explain the alleged grounds for refusal to renew my contract," she said.

Her letter followed a September 26 report to Kasaija by the NSSF board, which recommended renewal of contracts of key statutory officers at NSSF, excluding Ssali.

The report was a result of two board meetings that sat on September 20 and September 25, which resolved to give the MD Richard Byarugaba and Corporation Secretary Richard Wejuli Wabwire new five-year contracts.

"Her good performance over the last three years has been just good enough (between A and C, even though she contests that assessment for some period, and most of it alluded to the good performance of her direct reports/subordinates), her attitude and character has been abrasive as evidenced by the various caution letters in her file," the board chairman Patrick Byabakama Kaberenge wrote to Kasaija.

It was on the basis of the same report that Kasaija made a prompt appointment of Patrick Ayota, hitherto NSSF chief finance officer, as the new deputy MD.

Ssali appeared to lecture the minister, saying that before coming up with the recommendations against her, the board should have given her a fair hearing instead of relying on a one-man report by Byarugaba.

She claims that Byarugaba should have sat her down and carried out a performance appraisal in line with the NSSF guidelines.

"Contrary to this, I saw the MD's unilateral three-year report to the board about my performance for the first time on September 18 in an email from a junior administrator to the board directly in contrast with Section 9.5.3 of the fund's human resource manual," Ssali wrote.

"At best, the MD would have recused himself from drawing up the final [appraisal] of my performance by declaring conflict of interest since he was a respondent in the judicial review suit last year, which I filed challenging the decision to oust me out of office without any valid legal or administrative reason," she told Kasaija.

To Ssali, the resolution not to renew her contract was a follow-up on action to earlier failed attempts to oust her.

Kasaija yesterday said he committed no crime in not renewing Ssali's contract.

"I don't have to be coerced to renew a contract if it has ended. Okay, don't waste my time that issue is closed," Kasaija said before he hung up.