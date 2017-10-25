Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspect Abuses Nakawa Magistrate

One of eight people who were yesterday committed to the High court for trial in the Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder case lost his cool and insulted Nakawa grade one magistrate, Noah Sajjabi.

Joshua Kyambadde suddenly started shouting at the top of his voice, denouncing Sajjabi as a "Kafir".

Kafir is an Arabic word meaning "one who covers the truth" or "one who covers something", also translated as "infidels" or "unbelievers" according to Wikipedia.

Kyambadde, who was standing together with 22 other co-accused, was astounded when Sajjabi said "Kyambadde together with seven others murdered the former police spokesman and assistant inspector general of police in Kulambiro."

He raised his voice, babbling a lot of incoherent things. The magistrate calmly asked him to behave himself and tried to inform him that at this stage he isn't allowed to say anything but the suspect kept on.

"I have never been to Kulambiro," Kyambadde started.

His Muslim tunic swishing about as he gestured in anger, Kyambadde shot back: "This government is nothing, this is just life; we shall all die! I have never killed Kaweesi, this is all government, God will judge you."

Taken aback, Sajjabi ordered prison warders to take him out of court. Kyambadde unleashed another torrent.

"God is going to judge you! All of you, God is going to judge you!" he shouted while being led away with his hands now shackled.

"You kafir, you kafir, Allah Akbar (God is great)," he said. The charges were later read to him in Sajjabi's chambers amid tight security.

The magistrate indicated that out of the 22 people who have been charged with killing Kaweesi, eight were committed to the High court for trial.

They include: Abdu Rashid Mbazira Buyondo Muhammed, Aramazan Higenyi Noordin aka Taata Abdallazack , Mugerwa Yusuf aka Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa aka Masiga Jimmy Ogutu, Kyambadde, Jibril Kalyango, Abu Aisha, Yusuf Nyanzi Siraje aka Ssentamu Jimmy and Shafiq Kasujja.

According to the DPP, the accused committed acts of terrorism when for political or religious reasons they involved themselves in or were complicit in the murder of Kaweesi on March 17.

They are also charged with murdering Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa. Charges of robbery have also been brought against them in respect to the robbing of Kaweesi's pistol and the escort's SMG rifle at gunpoint.

According to a summary of the evidence, police investigations led to the arrest of Mbazira. The DPP alleges Mbazira revealed that he was involved in the planning and execution of the murder. Mbazira is said to have identified some of his accomplices as Higenyi, Mugerwa, Balyejusa, Kyambadde, Kalyango, Nyanzi, Siraje and Shafiq.

Mbazira, according to the DPP, revealed that the assassination of Kaweesi was ordered by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organisation.

Mbazira allegedly revealed that ADF plotted to assassinate top government officials and that Kaweesi was one of their targets.

Upon obtaining information from Mbazira, the DPP says, police tracked down his accomplices. Higenyi was arrested on March 21, in Kasese aboard a bus en route to Mpondwe, which the DPP says is a notorious crossing point for ADF rebels and recruits into DR Congo.

"He was in the company of a young boy and upon search, he was found in possession of a forged a national ID card which he revealed was made for him by accused eight (Kasujja)," the indictment says.

The DPP says it was established that the juvenile Higenyi was being transported to DRC to join the rebels. Police arrested Kasujja from the home of Balyejusa and interviewed him.

Kasujja allegedly led the police to his workplace on Nasser road in Kampala where the DPP says a computer containing digital images of forged national IDs were recovered.

Kyambadde is also alleged to have been present during a meeting where Kaweesi's murder was decided and assigned the role of reconnaissance at the deceased's home.

In respect to the 14 who were not committed to High court, Sajjabi said he will convene a court session next week to hear prayers to have them discharged.