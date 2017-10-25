Uganda: Museveni Started His Family Rule in Luweero

Photo: Isaac Otwii/Daily Monitor

It will be exactly one month this Friday, October 27, since the invasion of parliament by soldiers from the Special Forces Command (SFC).

The soldiers who roughed up, beat and dragged MPs out of the parliamentary chambers were escorting a proposal aimed at changing the Constitution to allow Gen Yoweri Museveni rule Uganda until his death.

Many things have happened since that invasion. Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke remains grounded at a hospital in Bugolobi. The aggressive and forceful eviction from the chambers affected bones and discs around her spinal cord.

The usual Third World bureaucracy is delaying her treatment and proposed surgery in India. Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake, who was severely beaten, has also been referred abroad for further medical examination and attention.

Although I suffered what doctors at Naggalama described as soft tissue injury, close friends have advised me to seek further medical examination to avoid what happened to Hajji Hussein Kyanjo, former Makindye West MP. Kyanjo, we believe, was poisoned.

You have all seen what has happened to our sensitization public rallies - bullets and tear gas, death in Rukungiri and further injuries.

Dr Kizza Besigye, Hon Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Ms Ingrid Turinawe have spent days in detention at Naggalama police division. We may in the interim not have a solution to all these but it is important to know what has hit us as a country.

The foundation Gen Museveni has built will need the Almighty's intervention for us to avoid a full-blown ethnic conflict in future. Ethnic conflicts have had a tendency of resulting into genocide wherever they have happened.

By coincidence, the two MPs severely beaten, Nambooze and Zaake, are Baganda. And the force, Special Forces Command, that has brutalized them, is commanded historically by members of Museveni's tribe.

Yes it is important for the country to know this. I googled information about the Special Forces Command (SFC) and landed on its website. Thank God, the website had all the information that I wanted.

Most important for me is the history of this force. Information on its website reveals that this force has been under construction since the Luweero war in 1981 that brought Museveni to power in 1986.

It grew from 400 soldiers to a brigade. A brigade is 2,100 soldiers because it comprises three battalions. It then later became a Special Forces Group and now it is a Special Forces Command. Capt Chris Magezi, who speaks for it, gives good information on the website again.

He says with its capability and special skills built over time, SFC is now a service equal to the Land Force. I will come back to that point which, if well understood, will help everybody know that SFC is an illegal militia.

Let me deal with the command first. Currently, Col Don Nabasa is its commander. He took over from Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The commanders of this force since its inception include Lt Col Akanga Byaruhanga, Maj Gen Geoffrey Muheesi, Col Dick Bugingo, Brig Leopold Kyanda, Col William Bainomugisha, Col Sabiti Muzeyi and Lt Col Johnson Namanya. All these commanders are from one region.

James Tumusiime, who edits The Observer, was one time shocked when these fellows in SFC kept communicating in Runyankore at a high-profile event. That was the Queen's visit to Uganda during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kampala in 2007.

Tumusiime had been invited to one of the events hosted by the Queen. And at the entrance, the repetitive sentence was "Ogu waamukyekinga? (Have you checked this one?)"

Many of these lads are university graduates and can fluently speak English but here they were communicating in Runyankore at the Queen's event. And for me this is most significant, because the man has been building a tribal army since his time in the Luweero jungles.

The tribal army has now become of age. The UPDF has two services; land and air. If you didn't, now know it at least from Chris Magezi that we have a third service called SFC.

In terms of numbers, a service may range from 30,000 to 60,000. Actual numbers of the SFC I am sure will never be known under the Museveni era.

Mind you, Article 2010 of the Constitution states that parliament shall make laws regulating the UPDF and in particular providing for the organs and structures of the UPDF.

And in fulfilment of this duty, parliament enacted the UPDF Act 2005 and provided under clause three that the UPDF shall comprise (a) land force, (b) the air force and (c) any other service prescribed by parliament. Parliament has never prescribed for the SFC as a service, but it exists as one!

So, when this militia invaded parliament and strangled us, with that background, you can appreciate the motivation. The force is constructed by Gen Museveni and his son.

I now even know why they targeted me although my name was not on the list that Speaker Rebecca Kadaga read out.

They came for specific people who are disturbing their thing. I also know why they strangled me. Col Don Nabasa was in parliament a day earlier to draw a route that was eventually used when beating and dragging MPs from the chambers.

And Janet Kataaha's chief bodyguard was there on the actual day to command the operation. If both Museveni and his wife didn't like you, it was what the lawyers call double jeopardy. I think you will never say that I didn't inform you.

