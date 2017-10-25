Disgruntled Zanu PF youths protested at the party's Chipinge district offices on Tuesday, accusing a senior official of embezzling funds meant for housing stands promised by ministers last year.

The peeved activists demanded the dismissal of Manicaland youth league chairman, Mubuso Chinguno, to allow investigations into the allegations.

Mubuso was further accused of fanning factionalism in Chipinge and Chimanimani districts and corruptly awarding his company tenders to service stands allocated to youths by the government and local authorities.

Addressing the protestors, a national youth league executive member Betty Dhliwayo said Mubuso was tainting the party's reputation and sullying President Robert Mugabe image.

She claimed the provincial youth chairman was also clandestinely selling stands that had been allocated to youths for free.

"We are saying enough is enough. We heard your grievances (which) you raised today and we will take them further for discussion," she said.

Dhliwayo said they would organize transport to ferry youths to Harare to air their grievances to the national executive which is led by Kudzai Chipanga.

"We are giving Mubuso up to November 15 to clean up his mess or face massive protests in Harare," Dhliwayo said.

Zanu PF has been dolling out housing stands to youths across the country in what has been condemned as a campaign gimmick by the opposition.

Zimbabwe holds fresh elections next year with the 93-year-old President Mugabe looking for another five-year term in office.