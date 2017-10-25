Chipinge — A local man is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed in the neck by a commercial sex worker, it has emerged.

Memory Sithole, 20, of Gaza recently appeared before Chipinge magistrate Noah Gwatidzo charged with stabbing Simon Mlambo, 33, of the same area.

The hooker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one month in prison. She could however avoid a spell behind bars after the court gave the option of paying a $50 fine.

Asked why she committed the offence, a sobbing Sitholde told the magistrate; "Your Worship, it was not my intention to stab and injure the complainant.

"It's only I was under the influence of beer. He (Mlambo) provoked me while I was entering the bar."

Passing sentence, magistrate Gwatidzo warned Sithole against engaging in violence.

"I took into consideration that you are still young and you are a first offender but I am warning you to refrain from acts of violence and prostitution," said the judge.

The incident occurred around midnight on October 17 at Gaza's Yadzonzayi Night Club.

Prosecutors said Mlambo was partaking beer with his friends when they were told the pub was closing for the day.

Court heard, they bought some beer and, on their way out, meet Sithole who was trying to enter night club.

Mlambo reportedly pushed Sithole and an altercation ensued.

Sithole then picked an empty beer bottle, smashed it on the ground, and stabbed Mlambo in the neck before slicing his right hand.

Court heard Mlambo bled profusely from both wounds and was rushed to hospital by friends. A medical report was produced in court as exhibit.