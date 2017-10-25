Three MDC-T activists who allegedly stormed a Zanu-PF councillor's house in Chitungwiza and smashed her car's windscreen after a heated argument over voter registration appeared in court yesterday. Clara Panganayi (62) of Unit H, Lucia Ruya (37) and Amos Kaliati (43) are facing charges of public violence.

MDC-T senior officials Messrs Douglas Mwonzora and Job Sikhala are representing Panganayi and Ruya. The three were not asked to plead when they appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo. Mr Mapfumo remanded Kaliati, who was injured during the skirmishes, on his hospital bed, while Panganayi and Ruya were remanded in custody to today. Prosecutor Mrs Ntombikayise Nleya-Mtolongwa told the court that on October 22 at around 5pm, the trio went to Clr Betty Jason's house in Unit N.

It is alleged that on arrival, and while they were still outside the yard, they had an argument over voter registration. The argument allegedly escalated, resulting in the trio indiscriminately throwing stones.

Clr Jason's Toyota Corolla had its windscreen smashed in the commotion. The trio allegedly tried to gain entry through the main gate, but failed since it was locked. They allegedly destroyed part of the pre-cast wall and proceeded into the main house where they assaulted Clr Jason and some of her guests.

It is the State's case that the accused also smashed the house's windows, before making good their escape. Kaliati, who was injured in the melee, was later arrested and referred to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where he is admitted. Panganayi and Ruya were arrested by police at their houses after Clr Jason identified them. The cost of the stolen goods, including the cost of damages, has not yet been established.