24 October 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Community Leaders Accused of Witchcraft and Murdered

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mobs on Sunday lynched three community leaders, accused of witchcraft, in Macanga district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete.

Speaking at a press conference in Tete city on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the provincial police command, Lurdes Ferreira, said the murders took place in the Chidzolomondo administrative post.

She said the police in Macanga have detained three people accused of leading the mob, and intend to charge them with first degree murder. Ferreira said she could not reveal the identities of those arrested, and did not yet know the names of the three leaders killed.

“We are working to understand better the real motivations”, she added. “But the information we have indicate that the people decided to kill their own leaders, because they believed they were practicing witchcraft”.

This was the first time such an incident had happened in Tete, Ferreira added. “It's difficult to understand this”, she said, “since in the communities those who solve problems are the community chiefs, and now they are dead”.

“We call on citizens to denounce criminals, so that the police can take the due measures, because people should not take the law into their own hands”, she declared.

Mozambique

Corruption Cost U.S.$6 Million in Three Months

Acts of corruption cost the Mozambican state 370 million meticais (about six million US dollars) over the past three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.