Mozambique: Community Leaders Accused of Witchcraft and Murdered

Maputo — Mobs on Sunday lynched three community leaders, accused of witchcraft, in Macanga district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete.

Speaking at a press conference in Tete city on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the provincial police command, Lurdes Ferreira, said the murders took place in the Chidzolomondo administrative post.

She said the police in Macanga have detained three people accused of leading the mob, and intend to charge them with first degree murder. Ferreira said she could not reveal the identities of those arrested, and did not yet know the names of the three leaders killed.

“We are working to understand better the real motivations”, she added. “But the information we have indicate that the people decided to kill their own leaders, because they believed they were practicing witchcraft”.

This was the first time such an incident had happened in Tete, Ferreira added. “It's difficult to understand this”, she said, “since in the communities those who solve problems are the community chiefs, and now they are dead”.

“We call on citizens to denounce criminals, so that the police can take the due measures, because people should not take the law into their own hands”, she declared.