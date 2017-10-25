24 October 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Makes Changes in Defence and Security Leadership

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday relieved Julio dos Santos Jane of his duties as General Commander of the police force, and immediately appointed him General Director of the State Intelligence and Security Service (SISE).

At SISE, Jane replaces Lagos Lidimo, who was only appointed head of SISE in late January, and thus served as General Director for less than a year. No new position has yet been indicated for Lidimo.

Since the Deputy General Commander of the police, Jose Weng San, died of a lengthy illness last week, the police force is temporarily without either of its two top commanders, although it is likely that Nyusi has replacements in mind.

Nyusi also relieved Graca Chongo of his duties as Chief of Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), after consulting with the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS). No replacement for Chongo has yet been appointed.

As is usual with presidential dispatches, no reasons were given for these changes, although it is known that Chongo has recently suffered from poor health.

