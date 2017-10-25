Photo: Daily Monitor

The house where the body of the Kalungu District Chairman's wife was found.

Kalungu — Police in Kalungu District are holding three people in connection with the death of a wife of the district chairperson, Mr Richard Kyabaggu.

Ms Lillian Nansubuga, who was a teacher at Tawhid Primary School in Kabale-Sala Village, Lwebenge Sub County, Kalungu District was attacked by assailants who hit her with an axe on the head on Tuesday morning.

According to Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Lameck Kigozi, among those arrested include the deceased's 17-year-old son, Emmanuel Walugembe.

"We have arrested the son since he was found in the house at the time of the attack and we think he has vital information which can help us in our investigations," he said.

Mr Kigozi said police also recovered the killer axe from a pit- latrine at the deceased's home.

The body of the deceased was taken to Masaka Regional Referral hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, another group of assailants on Tuesday morning descended on the villages of Kabale-Bugonzi in Bukukulu Sub- county and robbed several residents.

Those who were attacked include; Mr Godfrey Mizirango, who says the robbers, made off with his Shs4.9million and also beat up his sister-in-law, Ms Judith Nampeewo.

They also attacked Ms Annet Namutebi and robbed her of over Shs500, 000.

When the attackers went to Mr Meddie Nsubuga's home, they reportedly asked him to surrender money which he didn't have. The disappointed attackers vandalized his Toyota Premio car Reg. No. UAM 573K.

Residents suspect that the latest attacks could have been organised by assailants who dropped anonymous leaflets in the area last week, warning of an impending attack on various villages in the district.

However, Hajji Abubaker Lubega Kadunabbi, the Kalungu District Resident Commissioner, says the attackers were robbers.

"They were asking for money which is a clear sign that they were just robbers," Hajji kadunabbi said.

While visiting some of the victims early this month, Minister for Security, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, claimed that the on-going wave of crime particularly in Masaka Sub-region could be the work of some ill-intentioned politicians who want to portray a bad image that the government has failed to protect people.