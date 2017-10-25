Kenya: KCB Star Shaban Omitted as Kenya 7s Provisional Squad Named

Nairobi — Despite having a stellar season in the just concluded National Sevens Circuit, KCB Rugby Club utility back Shaban Ahmed did not catch the eyes of selectors as Kenya Rugby Union named a 42-man provisional squad for the busy 2017/18 season.

Shaban was the top try scorer (25) and points scorer (167) in the 2017 National Sevens Series and guided his club KCB to the Prinsloo 7s title where he was named the Most Valuable Player.

The 28-year-old KCB play maker was instrumental in converting the conversions for the Bankers and was named the Most Valuable Player in the last leg at Dala Sevens over the weekend in Kisumu.

KCB, who finished fourth in the 2017 series, has four players (Andrew Amonde, Martin Owila, Arthur Owira and Jacob Ojee in the squad that will be whittled down to 26 players with 18 expected to be handed a contract for the new season that has the HSBC Sevens World Series, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

All the regulars led by Mwamba's star winger Collins Injera were included while New Zealand based Willy Ambaka is also in the squad.

Notable inclusion is Black Blad fly-half Levy Amunga who has been very instrumental for the Kenyatta University side.

However, KCB fly-half Darwin Mukidza did not make the squad after not having an impressive season last year in the HSBC Sevens World Series.

Impala RFC produced a big chunk of seven players led by Samuel Oliech while Kabras - the 2017 National Sevens Circuit champions have four players led by Dan Sikuta.

Mwamba has only three players (star winger Injera, centre Billy Odhiambo and flyhalf Daniel Taabu).

-Provisional squad-

Props

Andrew Amonde - KCB

Harold Anduvati- Oilers

Herman Humwa - Quins

Ian Minjire - Impala

Martin Owilla- KCB

Oscar Ouma - Nakuru

Charles Omondi - Homeboyz

Dan Sikuta - Kabras

Elkeans Musonye - Strathmore

Derrick Mayar - Impala

Willy Ambaka - Manawatu***

Hookers

Arthur Owira- KCB

Frank Wanyama - Quins

Jeff Oluoch - Homeboyz

Monate Akwei - Nakuru

Richard Sidindi - Impala

Bush Mwale - Homeboyz

Scrumhalves

Brian Tanga - Kabras

Collins Injera - Mwamba

Dominic Osino - Kabras

Michael Wanjala - Homeboyz

Sam Onsomu - Impala

Brian Waihenya - Blak Blad

Flyhalves

Eden Agero - Quins

Mark Kwemoi - Impala

Felix Ayange - Kabras

Leonard Mugaisi - Homeboyz

Daniel Taabu - Mwamba

Levi Amunga -Blak Blad

Centres

Eric Ombasa - Oilers

Oscar Ayodi - Homeboyz

David Ambunya - Quins

Lucas Opal - Strathmore

Samuel Motari - Impala

Samuel Oliech - Impala

Billy Odhiambo - Mwamba***

Wing

Alex Olaba - Strathmore

Dennis Ombachi - Nondies

Jacob Ojee - KCB

Nelson Oyoo - Nakuru

Sam Muregi - Oilers

Derrick Keyoga - Oilers