Kenya: KCB Star Shaban Omitted as Kenya 7s Provisional Squad Named

Nairobi — Despite having a stellar season in the just concluded National Sevens Circuit, KCB Rugby Club utility back Shaban Ahmed did not catch the eyes of selectors as Kenya Rugby Union named a 42-man provisional squad for the busy 2017/18 season.
Shaban was the top try scorer (25) and points scorer (167) in the 2017 National Sevens Series and guided his club KCB to the Prinsloo 7s title where he was named the Most Valuable Player.
The 28-year-old KCB play maker was instrumental in converting the conversions for the Bankers and was named the Most Valuable Player in the last leg at Dala Sevens over the weekend in Kisumu.
KCB, who finished fourth in the 2017 series, has four players (Andrew Amonde, Martin Owila, Arthur Owira and Jacob Ojee in the squad that will be whittled down to 26 players with 18 expected to be handed a contract for the new season that has the HSBC Sevens World Series, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.
All the regulars led by Mwamba's star winger Collins Injera were included while New Zealand based Willy Ambaka is also in the squad.
Notable inclusion is Black Blad fly-half Levy Amunga who has been very instrumental for the Kenyatta University side.
However, KCB fly-half Darwin Mukidza did not make the squad after not having an impressive season last year in the HSBC Sevens World Series.
Impala RFC produced a big chunk of seven players led by Samuel Oliech while Kabras - the 2017 National Sevens Circuit champions have four players led by Dan Sikuta.
Mwamba has only three players (star winger Injera, centre Billy Odhiambo and flyhalf Daniel Taabu).
-Provisional squad-
Props
Andrew Amonde - KCB
Harold Anduvati- Oilers
Herman Humwa - Quins
Ian Minjire - Impala
Martin Owilla- KCB
Oscar Ouma - Nakuru
Charles Omondi - Homeboyz
Dan Sikuta - Kabras
Elkeans Musonye - Strathmore
Derrick Mayar - Impala
Willy Ambaka - Manawatu***
Hookers
Arthur Owira- KCB
Frank Wanyama - Quins
Jeff Oluoch - Homeboyz
Monate Akwei - Nakuru
Richard Sidindi - Impala
Bush Mwale - Homeboyz
Scrumhalves
Brian Tanga - Kabras
Collins Injera - Mwamba
Dominic Osino - Kabras
Michael Wanjala - Homeboyz
Sam Onsomu - Impala
Brian Waihenya - Blak Blad
Flyhalves
Eden Agero - Quins
Mark Kwemoi - Impala
Felix Ayange - Kabras
Leonard Mugaisi - Homeboyz
Daniel Taabu - Mwamba
Levi Amunga -Blak Blad
Centres
Eric Ombasa - Oilers
Oscar Ayodi - Homeboyz
David Ambunya - Quins
Lucas Opal - Strathmore
Samuel Motari - Impala
Samuel Oliech - Impala
Billy Odhiambo - Mwamba***
Wing
Alex Olaba - Strathmore
Dennis Ombachi - Nondies
Jacob Ojee - KCB
Nelson Oyoo - Nakuru
Sam Muregi - Oilers
Derrick Keyoga - Oilers