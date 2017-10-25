24 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zanzibar to Refurbish Historical Building to Boost Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
The Old Fort in Zanzibar Town

Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar is set to refurbish the largest and tallest building in its world heritage site stone town to woo tourists.

Issa Haji Ussi, Minister of State, President Office and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar, told Xinhua on Sunday that the move is one of the strategies aimed at boosting the number of tourists from the current 400,000 to 500,000 in the next three years.

"We're looking for funds and Oman government has agreed to support us in refurbishing the Palace of Wonders building located at the stone town of Zanzibar," the official said, without divulging the total cost of the project.

"Currently, the building houses the Museum of History and Culture of Zanzibar and the Swahili Coast," the minister said, revealing that the building is dilapidated and needs urgent refurbishment.

He said tourism is a foreign exchange earner for Zanzibar, "that's why we're coming up with a number of strategies to make it grow and woo as more tourists as possible."

Mr Ussi also disclosed that Zanzibar is now eying for tourists from as far as Russia, China, and Middle East countries because for years it has been relying on those western countries, European countries and the United States.

Tanzania

Plight of Activists, Lawyers Held Without Charge Sparks Protest in South Africa

A group of about 100 people gathered outside the Tanzania High Commission in Pretoria to protest against the Tanzanian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.