Malawi: David Kalirani Drops New Single

Blantyre — Legendary Malawi Gospel Hip-Hop artist and pastor, David Kalirani, has released a new song titled, It Will Get Better, a song which he says is the last single before he releases his long awaited album.

Kalirani, who recently endorsed himself as a fisherman for men instead of a hip-hop gospel artist, took it to social media acknowledging his fans about the development. He said the song will be first premiered on Radio 2 program called Made on Monday.

Confirming the development in an interview on Monday, Kalirani said the new song 'It will get better' talks about different hardships and painful situations that people go through.

"The song addresses the death of my mother and father as well as loved ones, so I talk about how God has helped me through the tough loss. When you allow God to take control, things get better," he said.

Kalirani said the single is his last single before his second album titled The Forerunner drops.

He added that his plan was to release the album in October but because he wanted to perfect it, then the release date was moved to November on a date which he says will be communicated later.

According to Kalirani, there are chances that the new album is going to be on hard copy CDs this coming November and online stores such as itunes, Apple music, spotify and Amazon.

Commenting on how Malawi Gospel Hip Hop is fairing, Kalirani said he believes there was a time when gospel hip-hop in Malawi was a movement but now it has become a business as any other genre of music.

"There are a few people in Malawi gospel hip-hop that still win souls and make disciples; many just focus on the music.

"The art has become more important than their Christianity and anyone sings gospel rap nowadays and nobody cares if they are really saved or not," said the Nyambo music for a movement star.

He said Malawians have exchanged the soul of Malawi gospel hip hop for the music industry and the glory of God has departed from Malawi gospel music.

However, Kalirani also commended Malawi music saying people have a lot of talent and music production is greater than it has ever been.

Kalirani himself, Britt Nicole and Julia Michaels wrote the new song which has been produced by various producers both from Malawi and abroad.