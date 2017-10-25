Malawi: Karonga Parliamentarian Hails Government for Stadium

Mzuzu — Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Constituency Frank Mwenefumbo has lauded government for the construction of Karonga Stadium saying it will boost the district council's revenue base.

Speaking in an interview following the stadium's inaugural football match between Chitipa United and Be Forward Wanderers which bagged over K5 million in gate collections, Mwenefumbo said the facility will spur economic development of the district.

The TNM Super League game attracted many football spectators from within the country and neighboring Tanzania and Zambia.

"I thank government; we need such colorful developments in the country. It [the stadium] is for the community and as a Member of Parliament who encourages development, I'm excited.

"The stadium will encourage unity among Malawians. For the first time, Be Forward Wanderers, all the way from Blantyre, is here; this means we will be gathering and interacting more as Malawian citizens," Mwenefumbo said.

He then asked Karonga residents to be responsible and take care of the facility.

"The community should take the stadium as theirs because the government has given us it is ours now.

We do not expect any person to vandalize the facility or steal poles, wires, and other equipment," he said.

The first ever super league game to be played in Karonga ended in a goalless draw.

Chitipa United will now be using the new stadium as their home ground, a shift from Mzuzu Stadium which posed logistical challenges to the team due to long distance from their base.