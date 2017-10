Luanda — Angola's National Reserve Bank (BNA) sales reached 226.3 million Euros in the last seven days, equivalent to USD 252.9 million, the financial institution has announced in its website.

The source, which put at 85 percent the increase, stressed that the aforementioned amount was allotted to the operations of various sectors.

The average US dollar exchange rate of the primary foreign exchange market was USD = AKZ 166,748 and EUR = AKZ 186,302.