Angola Highlights UN Role in Finding Solutions to Crisis

Luanda — The role of the UN in finding solutions to minimize the effects of the economic crisis that the country faces, due to the low oil price in the international market, was highlighted today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

According to the State secretary for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad of Mirex, Domingos Lopes, one of the most recent supports has to do with a financing, whose amount he did not specify.

He said that this is a financing that will be applied in areas that boost human and social development, in view of the country's inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the period 2015/2019.

Domingos Lopes, who spoke at the commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations, which is being celebrated today, considered it fundamental in the international quadrant to combat terrorism and fight against corruption.

It also focused on combating money laundering, environmental degradation, discrimination and trafficking in human beings.

For the resident coordinator of the UN system in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, this year the organization's festivities take place in a context in which Angola gave two great examples to Africa and the world.

These examples relate to the reception of more than 30,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and to the successful political transition process that culminated in the election of a new President of the Republic.

Within this framework, he said that it is possible to intensify the partnership between the UN system and the Angolan Government on issues such as the transition from Angola to a middle-income country and the implementation of sustainable development objectives.