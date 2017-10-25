Angola: DRC Citizens Repatriated Over Illegal Stay

Mbanza Kongo — At least 347 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who lived illegally in Angola's northern Zaire province have been expelled over the last seven days, announced the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

The repatriation process followed the routine operations launched in several parts of the region, according to a press release reached Angop on Tuesday.

The document also reports 43 violations on border between the Angolan province of Zaire and the Central Congo region, less 17 offences compared to the previous period.

Of the above figure, the note attributed 39 offences to the illegal entry of foreigners in the national territory and four related to smuggling of fuel.

As result, 119 citizens of DRC were arrested.