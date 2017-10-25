Zimbabwe: Cane Workers Get Pay Rise

Workers at Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe in Chiredzi have been presented with an early Christmas present after the High Court granted them 15 percent and 7,5 percent salary increase respectively backdated to April 2017. The High Court resolution follows a two-year protracted labour dispute between the employer and workers' representatives, Zimbabwe Sugarcane Milling Industry Workers Union.

According to the High Court judgment by Retired Judge Justice George Smith, dated October 18, 2017 and in The Herald's possession, the workers representatives, won a voluntary arbitration award of 15 percent for the lowest grade (B and A). The judgment also awarded the workers a 7,5 percent increment for the second lowest grade. The workers were, however, demanding a 39 percent wage increase for the low grade workers.

The lowest worker at Tongaat currently earns $150, which is a far cry from their regional counterparts in Mozambique, South Africa and Namibia. In these countries, the lowest worker earns between $450 and $600. ZSMIWU had a protracted labour dispute with Tongaat Hulett, which at one time saw workers embarking on a three week industrial action that grounded operations at the company's two milling plants at Hippo Valley and Triangle Estates.

The industrial action was then called off after Government intervention on the basis that the company would look into the matter. However, the company argued that it was giving its workers' wages that were above the recommended rates in the agricultural sector and it was not going to listen to the workers' grievances. This prompted ZSMIWU to approach the Labour Court which could not resolve the impasse and the union approached the High Court which granted the latest arbitration award.

"The increase of 39 percent that is being sought by the claimant is, in my opinion, excessive. After taking into consideration the issues raised by the parties, I consider that an increase of 15 percent in the case of B and A employees and 7,5 percent in the case of B employees would be appropriate," reads part of the judgment. Accordingly, my judgment here is as follows; the respondent shall increase the wages of ZISMIWU at the rate of 15 percent for B and A employees and 7,5 percent for B and B employees." Retired Justice Smith said the wage increase would be with the effect from April 1, 2017.

"The wage increase shall be recorded in the collective bargaining agreement to ZISMIWU," said Justice Smith.