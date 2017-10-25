25 October 2017

Malawi: Cassper Nyovest Headlines Malawi Ovation Fusion Fest

By Chilungamo Missi

Ovation Fusion Festival Malawi's annual premier food and music festival has engaged South Africa's prominent Hip Hop icon Caspper Nyovest who is currently making headlines around the country.

The festival which was introduced last year by Ovation Advertising Agency is scheduled to take place from October 10 to 12, 2017 at Bingu International Conference Centre's Umodzi Park in Lilongwe.

Confirming the development ion Tuesday in Blanytre, ManagingPartner of the Ovation Fusion Festival, Chimwemwe Matonga,said this year's festival will be graced by two popular South African artists, Cassper Nyovest and singer Caitlin De Ville.

He said prominent local music artists and poets would be part of the food and dance festival.

"Apart from CassperNyovest and Caitlin, we have included some local artists who are going to perform such as Patience Namadingo, Lulu, Faith Mussa, KellKay,RobertChiwamba and many more," Matonga explained.

He pointed out tha as Malawi's premier food and music festival organizers, the aim of the event is to give people a platformwhere they could interact while being entertained.

Managing Partner added that they have organized a number of outdoor games that people would participate in including children.

The festival which most Malawians have termed as a once in a life time affordable opportunity is pegged at K7, 500 for adult and K3, 000 for children.

This is the second time that the legendary Hip Hop artist will perform in the country.

