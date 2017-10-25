The Round of 16 FISD Challenge Cup action roll into action Wednesday) with a number of mouth-watering but tricky fixtures.

Giants Nyasa Big Bullets welcome Karonga United which plays in the Lower League Premier Division Side from the Northern pert of Malawi Karonga United in what promises to be a cracking encounter scheduled to take place at the Chilomoni Stadium.

Straight from their 3-0 thumping over Blue Eagles in a TNM Super League match played last Weekend, 'The Peoples' Team as Bullets is famously called will be looking forward for a revenge by punishing the visitors who inflicted them with a shocking and painful 1-0 defeat last year before they were relegated from the elite league.

Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa said on Tuesday that they are not underrating their opponents.

"We have played them before when they were playing in the top league, they beat us and they are a good side despite the fact that they lost some of their players players to other clubs after being relegated therefore we have prepared for them seriously" said Chilapondwa.

According to Chilapondwa, Bullets who beat Dwangwa United 4-0 to cruise through to the round of 16 stage will make some changes inorder to rest some of their key players since the battle for league title has also reached a critical stage.

Alupheous Chipanga of Karonga United said his charges are also equally prepared and geared for the match.

"It will be another big upset," he briefly said.

Chipanga said they are not afraid of facing Bullets since his side already tested the hot waters of top level football on the domestic scene.

In other games, Kamuzu Barracks will face Chikwawa United at the Civo Stadium.

Coaches for oth sides Billy Phambala and Macdonald Yobe said they are ready for the showdown.

But Phambala seem to be more determined after revealing that his intention is to lift the FISD Cup for the first time since it was established last year.

K.B won the league championship but they have completely being ruled out to have defended the title and are completely out of contention as they seat on position nine with about 7 games to wind up the season.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who are already out this year's FISD Cup Edition were the inaugural winners.

Mafco FC will play Master Security Services at Chitowe while Blue Eagles need to beat Mzuni F.C to progress to the last eight.

Both the sponsors Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development Limited Company and administrators Football Association of Malawi have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the competition so far.