Ordinary Zimbabweans will have to endure bank queues with no guarantee they can access cash for a while as the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) claims they are not a priority in accessing cash ahead of companies.

BAZ president Charity Jinya said individual depositors should get used to the idea of using plastic money as the biting cash shortages are forcing banks to save the available bond notes and American dollars for businesses.

"For people who are not exporters the likelihood of getting cash from banks are slim under the current situation. That is why we are encouraging the use of plastic money," said Jinya speaking on the sidelines of a Zimtrade annual exporters' conference in Harare recently.

"When we receive cash, we have to think whether we should give it to individuals or companies that will generate more cash and foreign currency. This is a difficult decision we have to take.

"We have to face the truth, cash is a scarce commodity and therefore should be rationed. That is why we are encouraging the use of plastic money."

Zimbabweans have endured cash shortages since 2014, leading to the introduction of bond notes and coins, which were supposed to trade at par with the U.S. dollar.

However, a black market has since emerged with dealers trading the greenback for bond notes at a premium, bringing back memories of the 2008 hyper-inflationary mayhem.

Authorities attributed the shortages to excessive imports against depressed export performance, illicit flows, financial indiscipline and low capacity utilisation by industry.

The government in September imposed a law that allows for the arrest and prosecution of illegal currency dealers and authorizes the police to seize the cash being transacted.

The new regulations also impose several other penalties including the freezing of funds, if the illegal deals are conducted through banks, while the courts may impose fines of three times the value of the currency confiscated.