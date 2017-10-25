Malawi: Build a School Project Handover Girls Hostel in Lilongwe

An international NGO , Build a School has handed over a girls hostel which have been constructed to the tune of K30 million at Kabuthu Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe.

Traditional Authority Kabudula commended Build the school for the gesture and hailed Richard Mdyetseni for initiating the project.

School management committee chair Million Mtikomola said the girls hostels will help to improve performance at the school.

"This is commendable, before the hostels our girls were being married off early than expected that was not good. On top of that our girls were were exposed to risky behaviour but we are happy now that our girls will be sleeping here at the campus, they will be more safe than ever before," said Mtikomola.

In a separate interview, School Head teacher Ephraim Chizinga, said students performance especially girls was low due to lack of concentration in class after covering long walking distances.

"For example out of 13 Students only 7 passed MSCE and out of 7, only two were girls with 24 points you can see that the records are not good, but now that we have these Hostels, our students will have time to study since they will be at the school campus," said Chizinga.

Build a School is an international NGO which works with government and community schools which are already in existence.

The approach allows sustainability since projects are community-led.

Build a School take time to understand the needs of each community and build long-term relationships to create lasting change.

The project uses unique model to address the needs of children at home, at school and in the community while working together with parents and teachers to overcome the barriers that prevent their children accessing high-quality education.

The hostels will accommodate 60 girls out of 200.

Mdyetseni has since promised to bring more infrastructure to upgrade the school to a full boarding status. TA Kabudula has over 380,000 citizens and there is only one government secondary school.