24 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Part of Access to New Luanda Airport Receives Sidewalk

Luanda — Part of the access road to Luanda's new international airport, from KM 39 (Viana) to Catete, has been underway since the beginning of this month to benefit from the construction of the sidewalk and curb.

Angop learnt on Tuesday, that the work, which takes place simultaneously with the application of the first layer of asphalt at about 11 kilometers in the Viana / Catete direction, is based on the construction of the sidewalk and curbs in concrete and alignment of the verges.

In the same section, the contractor also builds lateral ditches for the drainage of rainwater that will facilitate the flow of the water in the rectangular canal in concrete with connection to the retention basins already installed.

The concrete ditches are 50 centimeters long and will be built in 34 kilometers of the rehabilitated section.

