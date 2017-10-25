South Africa: 'We Have Nothing to Hide,' Malema After Attempted Hacking of His Email

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he has had an attempted hack on his personal email account on Tuesday, labelling it an "attack from a kleptocratic state".

He tweeted a screenshot of a message from Gmail, which stated that "government-backed attackers may be trying to steal your password".

Speaking to News24, Malema said he believes that the state is behind the attack, adding that they have previously tried to hack his Twitter account.

"We have been accused of being CIA spies, but there is no evidence of this. We are under constant illegal investigation and we can't do anything about it. They are tampering with our phones and our cellphones too," he said.

Malema said that he was waiting for an IT specialist to assist him as he could not access his mailbox, and although he is able to send emails, he cannot access his inbox despite attempting to change his password numerous times.

Fellow South Africans, I'm under attack from kleptocratic state. I can't even retrieve my emails because they are trying to hack my account pic.twitter.com/A7oh6bMWDv-- Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 24, 2017

He expressed his frustration at the illegal invasion of privacy he was experiencing.

"The investigations are not properly authorised by anyone of authority. They [the state] invade our privacy with the aim of trying to embarrass us and our families by circulating what is in our mail. We are not scared because we are not engaged in any illegal activities and have nothing to hide. Anything in those mails can be discussed in the open," he said.

Spokesperson of the State Security Agency, Brian Dube would not be drawn in to comment on the matter, saying that the response in the screenshot did not say which government it was.

"It can be any government, so it doesn't warrant a comment. If it was specific, I would understand, but since no specific government is named, I don't even think you should mention us. You can write whatever you want without mentioning us," he told News24.

Twitter reacted by advising Malema on security measures he can implement going forward, while others humorously speculated about who may be behind the attacks.

Source: News24