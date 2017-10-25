The naked pictures of a minor girl that were taken by a former gun dealer of Bloemfontein were for research purposes, the Bloemfontein High Court heard on Tuesday.

This was Danish citizen Peter Frederiksen's explanation that emerged after the State asked him during cross-examination why a grown man would be interested in a little girl's private parts.

Frederiksen faces a charge of rape, producing and being in possession of child pornography, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.

The 65-year-old, who used to be a gun dealer in the Free State and Lesotho, told the court the pictures were part of a project on traditional African custom procedures, where women stretched parts of their genitalia.

"... Because it is important to society," he said through a Danish interpreter.

For research

The project was apparently in conjunction with a doctor in Denmark. Frederiksen said he had not completed the project because he had been in custody for two years.

He submitted that he made some notes on the subject and was near to finishing it at the time of his arrest in 2015.

He further testified that this was the reason why the pictures, taken in Lesotho, were found in his safe in Bloemfontein.

They were not for a sexual purpose but research, he said in reply to the child pornography counts.

Earlier, the court acquitted Frederiksen on 20 of the 58 charges he faces. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The acquitted charges dealt explicitly with the human tissue found in the freezer at his Bloemfontein home.

The judge found that the National Health Act did not make the removal of human tissue (clitorises) without the person's permission illegal. Doing it at an unregistered place was also not illegal. The court held that the legislature needed to take note of the shortcomings in the law and rectify it.

Frederiksen still faced further charges of fraud, some contraventions of the firearm control act, conspiracy to murder and supplying false information to authorities.

He again denied the charge of rape of a minor girl.

He told the court that if it was true, the allegations would have surfaced sooner.

He was "quite sure" someone manipulated the girl into testifying in the manner she did.

Illegal firearms

Frederiksen could not identify anybody who would want to influence the girl into testifying.

During cross-examination, he was questioned on the family values he referred to in his evidence-in-chief.

The State put it to him that he was still married to a woman in Denmark when he married his Lesotho wife. He replied that in Lesotho one could have more than one wife.

Frederiksen also denied all allegations of illegal firearms at his Impala Arms gun shop in Bloemfontein. He testified he did not know of a number of illegal and missing firearms before his arrest.

Frederiksen told the court that police had found no problem with his business during inspections from 2008 until 2013.

He said what the police found in his shop after his arrest he can "regrettably" not answer to because he was not present.

After his arrest anything could have happened at the shop, but nothing disappeared when he was there, he added.

The State also questioned his honesty during his applications for competency to own firearms.

Frederiksen alleges that nobody ever asked whether he had previous convictions during the application process.

The State alleges that he wilfully tried to hide previous criminal convictions regarding firearms in Denmark.

The case continues.

