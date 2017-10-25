Nigeria: Police Arraign Former Wrestler, Power Uti Over Wife's Murder

Former Nigerian wrestler, John Eke Uti, popularly known as Power Uti, was yesterday arraigned before an Ebute-metta Magistrate's Court, Lagos State, by officers of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti-Yaba, over allegation of his wife's murder, Toyin Uti.

Uti was alleged to have beaten the deceased to death at their residence at 17, Oremeji Street, Ilupeju, Lagos, on October 10, 2017. The legendary wrestler is facing a two-count charge of murder of his wife and abandon of her body in their apartment.

According to the charge sheet, count one of the charge against him read: "That you John Eke Uti, on October 10, 2017, around 10:25a.m. did unlawfully kill one Toyin Uti, aged 38, by beating her to death and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 222 and punishable under section 223 Cap C17, Vol. 3 of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015".

Count two read: "That you, John Eke Uti, did disrespect the body of one Toyin Uti, aged 38, by abandoning her body in a room to decompose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 165(a) Cap C17, Vol. 3 of the criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015".

However, counsel to Uti, I.E. Mkoemekor, pleaded with the court to consider section 224 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2015, to look into the case file, where it will be discovered that his client is not linked with the deceased death. He also pleaded with the court to admit the former wrestler bail in a very liberal term.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Folarin Williams, said she is inclined to grant the bail application sought for on the grounds that the former world wrestling champion was not linked with the death of the deceased. "I have read the case file, and none of the witnesses listed said the defendant killed his wife.

"Even the Investigation Police Officer (IPO), Sergeant Jimah Ishegele, could not establish that the defendant killed the deceased. I am not going to grant the remand application by the police prosecutor, I will grant bail to the defendant, and send the case file to DPP for advice.

"Consequently, I hereby admit bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties."

The magistrate ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison pending when he will meet the bail conditions. The matter has been adjourned till November 15, for report on DPP's advice.