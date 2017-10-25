25 October 2017

Kenya: This Facebook Comment Just Showed How Hard Marriages Are

By Naira Habib

A screenshot of a Facebook user seeking advice from fellow netizens on how to tackle a difficult situation in a marriage and a response from a follower has gone viral on social media.

The post shared on Facebook solicited advice from married couples on to break a silence in the house especially when the husband and wife are not on talking terms.

"Married couples, how do you break silence in the house?" read the question.

A response from an online user going by the name Okuto Live is what has kept the online community speechless with the person incredible imagination, giving them a clear picture of how hard marriage can be sometimes.

"Nakaza vifuniko za vibuyu zote ndio aniambie nimfungulie," responded Okuto Live.

The screenshot has been shared countless times.

