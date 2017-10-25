South Africa: Swift Police Action Leads to Two Arrests for Bread Truck Hijacking

Swift police action led to the arrest of two men for the alleged hijacking of a bread delivery truck in Kaalfontein, Midrand.

The suspects, aged 25 and 38, were arrested in Clayville, Midrand on Monday and are to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court in connection with the incident soon, police said.

According to Captain Bernard Matimulane, the truck had been delivering bread at about midday when six suspects hijacked it and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The value of the goods inside the truck is not yet known.

When members of the police's flying squad arrived at the scene, they found the driver locked in the back of the truck.

According to Matimulane, the men face charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Matimulane told News24 that the men were from Vaal, Orange Farm - the same area where the truck's depot is situated.

Ivory Park's station commander Brigadier David Mbongeni commended the police for their swift action in arresting the suspects and for recovering the hijacked vehicle.

"The fact that these men travelled more than halfway across the province clearly showed that had they not been immediately arrested, chances are it would have been difficult to arrest them," he said in a statement.

Source: News24