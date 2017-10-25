24 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Swift Police Action Leads to Two Arrests for Bread Truck Hijacking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Swift police action led to the arrest of two men for the alleged hijacking of a bread delivery truck in Kaalfontein, Midrand.

The suspects, aged 25 and 38, were arrested in Clayville, Midrand on Monday and are to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court in connection with the incident soon, police said.

According to Captain Bernard Matimulane, the truck had been delivering bread at about midday when six suspects hijacked it and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The value of the goods inside the truck is not yet known.

When members of the police's flying squad arrived at the scene, they found the driver locked in the back of the truck.

According to Matimulane, the men face charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Matimulane told News24 that the men were from Vaal, Orange Farm - the same area where the truck's depot is situated.

Ivory Park's station commander Brigadier David Mbongeni commended the police for their swift action in arresting the suspects and for recovering the hijacked vehicle.

"The fact that these men travelled more than halfway across the province clearly showed that had they not been immediately arrested, chances are it would have been difficult to arrest them," he said in a statement.

Source: News24

South Africa

Political Interference Causing Poor Police Leadership

There is large-scale inappropriate political interference in the police, which leads to a poor selection of leaders, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.