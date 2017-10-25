Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona voted for Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award, which the Portuguese superstar won at a glittering ceremony in London on Monday night. Managers and captains of each national team nominated a first, second and third choice for the award, while a member of the media from each country also voted.

And according to the FIFA website, Warriors skipper Musona had Ronaldo as his first choice for the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year Award while Argentina and Barcelona star player Lionel Messi and Germany's Toni Kroos were his second and third choices.

Interestingly, Norman Mapeza, the Zimbabwe interim coach, also had Ronaldo, Messi and Kroos as his first three choices.

Ronaldo picked up 43,16 percent of the votes to claim the award for a second straight year, with Messi (19,25 percent ) second ahead of Neymar (6,97 percent).

With Ronaldo captain for Portugal, and Messi the Argentina skipper, both had their say in who picked up the prize, the duo did not pick one another.

Ronaldo opted for Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric (first), Sergio Ramos (second and Marcelo (third).

Messi went for the Barcelona duo of Luis Suarez (first) and Andres Iniesta (second), while also picking former teammate Neymar (third).