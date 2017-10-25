Angola: Over 10,000 Angolans Live in Central Congo Region

Cuimba — More than ten thousand Angolans are residing in the region of Central Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as refugees.

The information was released to ANGOP by the Angolan community's president in Congolese locality of Kuilo Ngongo, Gabriel Mpanzo.

This number needs to be updated, he said, adding that since 2014 when the figure stood at around 12,000 no registration had been conducted so far among the remaining Angolans in the DRC-based region.

However, the official asked the Angolan authorities to conduct a special register, in order to determine the true figure.

He said many national citizens are integrated into the economic and social life in the region.

The interview took place on the sidelines of the meeting the first municipal secretary of the ruling MPLA party in Cuimba (Angola), Simão Kuanzambi, held with Angolans residing in Kuilo Ngongo.