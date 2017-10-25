25 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Army Justifies Military Band At Gani Wedding - 'No Soldiers Salute but Guards'

By Green Muheya

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has justified its presence at awedding of a Blantyre-based and politically connected wealthy Gani family on Sunday where a daughter of Faruk Gani wedded in a military theme.

But military spokesman Major Paul Chiphwanya has clarified that the uniform men who lined up with salute as the newlyweds passed through in a guard of honour, were not MDF soldiers.

"The people that were saluting the couple are Mr Gani's security guards and not military personnel," said Chiphwanya.

He said MDF hired out a Brass Band to play music and performed "no other function beyond its mandate."

Chiphwanya explained that that MDF hires out the Brass Banda for various functions "as part of the civilian-militray relations."

He said the army band perform during various civilian or organisations' functions that include sports, religious and wedding activities.

Gani family have the multibillion kwacha contract with the MDF where it supplies food to soldiers at Cobbe Barracks, Changalume Barracks, Air Wing Zomba base, Blantyre Camp and Mafco in Salima regardless of serious poor services the soldiers complain about.

