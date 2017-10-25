South African-based Malawian, Sally Kumwenda, who graduated at Wits University and is currently studying for her doctorate degree in communication at the insitution in the rainbow nation has formally launched her political party in Malawi named Leadership with Compassion (LCP).

Launching the party Korea Garden lodge in Lilongwe with gold and green colours, Kumwenda said Malawi politics is "deceiving" and she want to bring "fresh ideas" hoping to be elected the second female Head of State after Joyce Banda.

"My party is interested in young and fresh people. We need new ideas of leading the people of Malawi. We have been waiting for a long time to have a Malawi which is everyone's dream but instead of seeing positivity we see more failures. Which is really frustrating," said Kumwenda

She said LCP stands to change Malawi for the better but in a unique way "few have braved to tread on"

Kumwenda said she subscribes to transformative leadership , saying as a God fearing nation, she is saddened that Malawians have "forgotten to love and respect God, who ironically, happens to be man's only weapon towards a peaceful and prosperous nation."

She said: "We are tired of being tormented by Satan, and this is why we are asking the entire nation to rally behind us in seeking forgiveness from God before we reclaim our prosperity and peace; to end the numerous forms of sufferings and misfortunes brought about by leaders disobeying God."

Kumwenda said her LCP will help to bring positive change in the , saying "God will help us guide the nation the best way it should."

According to Kumwenda she did her Diploma Postgraduate in media managements and Honours degree in Journalism and media studies at Rhodes University in South Africa.

She also did Masters Degree in Media Management with research topic on politics at Witwatersrands and political science in her Masters Degree.

"I am a Mzuzu born female. Born in 1980. I did my secondary school at Phwezi Girls, Marymount Girls Secondary School and finally at Viphya Secondary School from where I was selected to do my BA in Journalism at the University of Malawi the Polytechnics.

"I then went to Rhodes University in South Africa where I did my Postgraduate Diploma in Media Management and also Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies. I then went to University of Witwatersrands where I did my Masters Degree in Media Management with my research topic on politics. And I also studied political science in my Masters Degree. Currently I am studying my PhD in Communication with The University of South Africa".