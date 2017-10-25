Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) has fired interim president Agrippa Mutambara as divisions continue to rock the opposition party.

The leadership coup was confirmed in a letter signed by the party's secretary general and former Masvingo provincial affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti.

Mutambara, former diplomat and retired brigadier-general, was sacked for forming an alliance with former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai and other founder members of the MDC in August without consulting ZimPF members.

He was also accused of failing to clear his name over allegations he raped Former Rhodesian prime minister, Sir Garfield Todd's daughter, Judith.

"Upon taking the position of the interim president of the party, you categorically promised to share the platform with Judith Todd in order to clear your name on the rape allegations and we are worried that this has not happened as you want to hold congress leaving these issues unattended to," said Bhasikiti.

"You can continue as ordinary party member if you so wish ... hope you will adjust yourself to leave (sic) with this new reality."

ZimPF is due to hold its congress next month.

Meanwhile, Bhasikiti said Rugare Gumbo, Dydmus Mutasa and Claudius Makova would comprise the leadership of ZimPF.

ZimPF was formed by former vice president Joice Mujuru and her allies after they were dismissed from the ruling Zanu PF and government by President Robert Mugabe.

Mujuru then quit to form the National People's Party (NPP) after falling out with her colleagues resulting in Mutambara taking over on an interim basis.