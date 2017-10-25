Namibia and North Korea sign first trade agreements.

2000s - North Korean companies construct Namibia's State House, Heroes' Acre, military museum at Okahandja, Independence Museum and other military construction projects.

April 2016 - UN Committee on Sanctions meets Namibian delegation of top government officials in New York. Namibia agrees to terminate North Korean contracts.

June 2016 - International Relations Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah visits Pyongyang and informs North Korean leaders of Namibia's plans to terminate contracts.

June 2016 - Namibia announces termination of Mansudae and KOMID for as long as UN sanctions against North Korea remain in force.

April 2017 - Namibia submits latest report to UN Committee on Sanctions (after several others) on progress made on terminating North Korean contracts.

October 2017 - Namibian government, after a CNN report, reaffirms compliance with UN sanctions and confirms that contracts with Mansudae and KOMID havebeen terminated and that all North Korean workers have left the country.