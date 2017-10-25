24 October 2017

Kenya: Nairobi CEC Nominees to Know Fate in Week's Time

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi County Executive Committee nominees will know their fate in a week's time after the vetting exercise concluded on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the ppointment Committee, Speaker Beatrice Elachi said the list will be presented for debate in the County Assembly after a retreat.

"We have ended the exercise; the committee will table the report and the list of the nominees in the County Assembly next week for approval, "said Elachi.

Radio Africa editor Charles Kerich - a nominee for the Information Communication Technology docket - promised to digitise all services at the City Hall to ensure better service delivery in Nairobi.

"ICT services should be self-evident and by automating all services in the county everyone irrespective of their race, tribe or political affiliation will be served," said Kerich.

Kerich, who is also the Media Council Chairman promised to set up a data centre at City Hall to ensure faster information flow between the County Government and the public.

Agriculture County Executive Committee nominee Danvas Makori was put to task to explain how the sector was relevant to Nairobi County.

He said he will ensure that there is food safety for all Nairobi the residents as well eliminate hunger.

"This sector deals with food system from production, transportation, inspection and consumption to ensure food security in the city," he said.

Larry Wambua a former CEC in Machakos County was also grilled for the position of Devolution, with Janet Ouko for Education and Mohamed Dagane for Transport and Infrastructure.

