First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe yesterday fulfilled her promise by donating 3 000 day-old-chicks to the Zanu-PF Women's League in Mashonaland East, as she steps up her empowerment drive in all the country's 10 provinces. The donation followed a training in chicken rearing that was sponsored by the First Lady, with officials from Irvine's Zimbabwe being the trainers.

The chicken donations in Mashonaland East were conducted at the party's provincial headquarters in Marondera. Zanu-PF Women's League National Secretary for Administration Cde Leticia Undenge expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her noble efforts to empower women.

"The First Lady has shown that she is a caring mother She is someone who fulfils her promises like what she has done now. When you were being trained, she promised that she will give you chickens to start projects and she has just fulfilled her promise. She is someone who is transparent in everything she does and has no bias," she said.

Cde Undenge urged the beneficiaries of the chicks to work as a team and solve their problems in harmony. Mashonaland East Zanu-PF provincial chairwoman Cde Mary Jonasi also expressed gratitude to the First Lady and urged women to carry out the poultry projects responsibly.

"Let's not take these projects for granted because we don't want to disappoint the First Lady. If you know you're not yet ready to carry out the project, just give the chicks to someone else who is ready for progress. As Mashonaland East, we are glad to receive the chickens," she said. Dr Mugabe's countrywide campaign is focused on capacity building and entails training programmes for beneficiaries. The training programme is meant to impart proper poultry rearing skills to ensure successful projects.

The First Lady sponsored the training of women in chicken rearing projects throughout the country and is now following up with the chicks that will enable them to put what they learnt into practise. Dr Mugabe is expected to donate 30 000 chicks throughout the country, which translates to at least 3 000 per province. She has made it clear that part of her mandate as the Zanu-PF Women's League Secretary is to ensure that women are empowered, and that can be done through involving them in various projects.