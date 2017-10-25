Zimbabwean karatekas managed to bring home three medals from the Zambia-Japanese Ambassador Invitational Tournament held in Lusaka, Zambia, this weekend. Sensei Malven Chomusora scooped the men's Open gold medal in a category which was dominated by Zimbabwe as sempai Blessing Chakandinakira was third while Robson "Daxo" Mucheni finished fourth.

The International Federation of Karate Zimbabwe, which runs karate style of kyokushin in this country, had initially named a strong 20-member team that was set to leave the country for Zambia last Friday, but then reduced the number to three after they faced financial challenges. The Zambia Japanese Ambassador Invitational Tournament was graced by athletes from countries like Zambia, Malawi, Namibia and South Africa. Shihan Tawanda Mufundisi, who was the head of delegation of the Zimbabwean team, said they expected to travel with 20 karatekas but funds limited them.

"Funds are limiting us in many events as we are already preparing for the Kyokushin World Union tournament in Russia in two months' time. The sport needs a lot of resources for balanced diet, equipment and the need for a peace of mind," said Mufundisi. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Karate Union have managed to send some athletes for the 2017 World Karate Junior and Cadet Championships which begin today in Spain.

The 10th edition of the championships will run from today until this Saturday in the city of Guadalajara and saw junior Zimbabwe karatekas leaving the country last Saturday. It the second time Zimbabwe are sending a team to a World Junior Championships after they also send another team in 2013. The main purpose of this trip is to expose the youngsters to international standards which is in line with ZKU's long-term strategic planning that they adopted when we came into office.