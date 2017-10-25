Nigeria: Lawyer Drags Signal Distributor to ICPC Over Obsolete Equipment

After the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, last week, called on the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to explain the circumstances surrounding the N2.5 billion it allegedly gave to one of the signal distributors, owned by a private-sector establishment, another legal chambers and champion of human rights, Ugochukwu Ezekiel Chambers, has opened another can of worms on Nigeria's botched digital switch over.

The chambers has alleged that one of the two signal distributors, Integrated Television Service limited, ITS is allegedly deploying obsolete equipment to execute the digital switch over of terrestrial broadcasting contract given to it by the NBC. The chambers even followed its allegation up with a petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC demanding an investigation into the matter.

In a four page petition to the anti-graft agency, obtained by Vanguard Hi-Tech, the rights group alleged that the action of ITS in the acquisition of the obsolete equipments amounts to abuse of office and urged the ICPC to investigate the matter to determine whether due process in award and execution of such contract was followed. It also urged the ICPC to ensure that best equipments are deployed for the DSO for optimum value for citizens of Nigeria.

The petition referred the anti-graft body to a publication in one of Nigeria's newspapers quoting one Mr. Tony Dara as having noted that after an independent investigation, he discovered that the equipments with model number NV8602DE being used by ITS had been discontinued by the original producers. The equipment, according to the group, if allowed to be used will not give optimal performance and standards.

The petitioner expressed displeasure that an equipment of such magnitude, that gulped a whooping sum of N1.7billion and has been discontinued since 2013 is what officials of ITS limited are importing five years after for use in Nigeria.

"We write to draw your attention to serious allegation of abuse of office by officials of Integrated Television limited, by use of outdated equipment in the execution of the ongoing digital switch over of terrestrial equipments broadcasting and deafening silence by the regulators of the projects notwithstanding repeated reports by one Tony Dara of the very damaging effects of the actions officials of Integrated Service Limited.

"We are afraid that clearance was not sought and obtained from SON. We believe that if such clearance was sought, the SON would have noticed and directed that the equipment is outdated, its production having been discontinued by the producing company." The petitioners, therefore, called on the commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of Tony Dara, which claimed that the process is clouded by corruption.

Meanwhile, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, confirmed that it has received the petition, promising to look into the matter and take appropriate actions based on the outcome of its investigations. A reliable ICPC official told Hi-Tech that "the petition was received by ICPC on Friday, October 20, 2017. You can see the stamp and signature of ICPC on it and we just received it and will act at the appropriate time."

However, ITS in a swift reaction, dismissed the allegation as baseless and asked the petitioners to first acquaint themselves with the dynamics of technology before making sweeping accusations on the process of technology equipment deployment. In a one page response signed by the managing director of the company, Rotimi Salami entitled: Realities of the Digital Switch Over Signal Distributors, the company described the allegation as fallacy and outright falsehood aimed at disparaging the image of ITS limited.

Part of the response made available to Hi-Tech, read: 'Broadcast technology is very dynamic; innovations are made at quite an alarming rate. Just as in telecommunication, advancement, discoveries and developments are made almost on a daily basis in these fields. Rapid as this is, room is always allowed for compatibility and backward integration. DVB-T2 technology (which ITS uses) was only commercialized in 2008. These transmitters are acquired as DVB-T2 and not DVB-T as claimed by Tony Dara.

"Government's White paper 12: 2 on the contract reads in part: "in order to maximize the existing broadcasting infrastructure, the committee recommends that the existing and massive broadcast transmission infrastructure owned by the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, the Voice of Nigeria, VON, and FRCN in the country should form the backbone for the new broadcasting signal distributor, which must be able to absorb the transmission infrastructure of other existing broadcast station."

Responding to the allegations of installing technology infrastructure that is not future-proof, the statement noted that the transmitters of the company are DVB-T2 compliant technology manufactured by Rohdes and Schwarz, Germany.

The letter said that given the government's White paper recommendations/policy, it was not expected to build new transmitter halls and even masts/tower amounts to a complete negation and at variance with the thoughts and wisdom of members of the Presidential Advisory Committee, PAC.