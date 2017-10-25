Nigeria: 9 Firms Vie for Power Sector Monitoring Consultancy

Nine firms have commenced the race for the power sector monitoring consultancy services, a step the Federal Government said would bring about ensuring industry operators play according to agreed terms of the privatisation exercise.

The bids opening, which was conducted, yesterday, in Abuja, came almost four years after the Electricity Generating Companies, GenCos and Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, were privatised in 2013.

The firms and their technical bids ratings for the DisCos include PWC, 91.7 per cent; Halcrow Infrastructure Ltd, 85.3 per cent; Indra/Sigrum Africa Ltd, 82.35 per cent; Fluentgrid Ltd (formerly known as Phoneix Powering Utilities), 81.88 per cent; Emtech Energy Services Ltd, 81.8 per cent; and Alsdur Ltd, 80.32 per cent.

Others are Feedback Infra Private Ltd., India & Derekson Ltd Nigeria, 78.12 per cent; Energy People/Nextier Consulting, 77.77 per cent; Pakistan Engineering Services (PVT) Ltd. & OskanJo & Partners Ltd. 75.28 per cent.

Similarly, the results of the technical bids for the GenCos, as announced by Mrs. Imeh Okon, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Infrastructure, who represented the Chairman of the Technical Committee of National Council on Privatisation, Alhaji A.K. Ahmad, were PWC, 92.42 per cent; Halcrow Infrastructure Ltd, 84.27 per cent; Fluentgrid Ltd (formerly known as Phoneix Powering Utilities), 82.32 per cent; Indra/Sigrum Africa Ltd, 80.44 per cent; Energy People/Nextier Consulting, 77.14 per cent.

The SSA said winners would emerge after technical bids were weighted against financial bids and the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) meets to deliberate on financial bids exercise.

She said: "After the opening of the financial proposals, the scores shall be computed using the standard format. Thereafter, both technical and financial scores will be equalised to determine the final scores.

"Thereafter, the report will be presented for NCP approval, after which preferred Technical Consultants will be invited for negotiations."

Similarly , financial bids were, yesterday, opened for five subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation.

The affected subsidiaries include Kujama Quarry, Kaduna State; Gano Quarry, Kano State; NIMCO Terrazzo, Jos; Naraguta Bricks & Clay Company, Jos; and Maiduguri Bricks & Clay Co Ltd, Borno State.

Kujama Quarry attracted two bids: Yusuf Mariri Trading Company (N20. 55 million) and Duwan Mineral Resources Ltd (N20 million); Gano Quarry also attracted two bids from: A.A.Y International Mining Company Ltd (N21. 7 million) and Nigerian Spanish Engineering with a bid price of N11 million.

Similarly, two firms submitted bids for NIMCO Terrazzo, Jos. Alheri (JJ) Nig offered N15. 297 million, while Nensat International Ltd offered N9. 1 million.

Maiduguri Bricks & Clay Co Ltd had a lone bid of N63 million from Gargam Inter Services Ltd. Similarly, Naraguta Bricks & Clay Company, Jos attracted a lone bid of N30 million from University of Jos.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, noted that the power sector was one of the most critical sectors of the economy and that the federal government was desirous of seeing that the privatisation programme brought significant improvement to the sector.

He added: "The successful consultants will also help the Bureau in monitoring the activities of power generation and distribution companies and provide feedback to the government on the core investors' adherence to the Performance Agreements signed with the government, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that the power sector reforms deliver adequate, reliable, efficient and affordable power to Nigerians.