25 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: MOSOP Flays Shell's Actions in Ogoni

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, has described the actions of Shell in Ogoniland as an embarrassment to the civilized world and an onslaught against freedom and dignity of the human person. Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke made this assertion in Port Harcourt at a meeting with MOSOP coordinators and leaders, yesterday.

Nsuke said Shell has acted very irresponsibly in Ogoniland, sponsoring terror against the Ogoni people and aiding Nigerian soldiers to suppress the Ogoni agitation against human rights abuses.

"It is very disturbing that after we have said we do not want Shell, its agents or representatives in Ogoniland, the company continues to force itself on us. Let it be known that we reject Shell in Ogoniland and the only thing we want the company to do immediately is to fund the cleanup of its mess in Ogoni," Nsuke said.

Nsuke said Shell's attempt at jettisoning the position of the Ogoni people as documented in the "Ogoni Bill of Rights", the company's alliance with government appointed chiefs and Nigerian soldiers to repress the genuine wishes of the people are very disturbing and signal Shell's attempt to re-ignite its strategy and policy of wasting operations."

Nigeria

Why Boko Haram Suspects Deserve Fair Trials

As I waited at Nigeria's Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, watching bags of various colors and shapes tumble onto the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.