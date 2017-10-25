Somalia: Somalis Repatriated After Dreadful Spell in Yemen

In a joint operation funded by the United States, the U.N. migration and refugee agencies have repatriated 134 Somali… Read more »

Mogadishu — SOME 134 Somalians, including 61 children, have been repatriated from Yemen after a horrific stay in the war-torn country. The Somalis, fleeing terror and starvation, come to Yemen searching for a better life and found themselves caught up in conflict and often subjected to abuse by smugglers. Among the group returning home are families, who had been living in Khares refugee camp and others, who had been living in the city of Aden. The International Office of Migration (IOM) facilitated the repatriation though boat. They arrived in the city of Berbera after 20 hours of travel across the Arabian Sea. "We are so happy that we are able to help these people get home," said Laurent de Boeck, IOM Yemen Chief of Mission. "It is such a great sight to see the refugees enter the boat, smiling at the thought of rebuilding their lives." This is the third assisted spontaneous return of Somalis organized by IOM, in partnership with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees under an initiative which began in September this year. IOM, which has organised a total of 16 voluntary returns, has helped some 1 845 Somalis get home from Yemen since the start of the initiative. - CAJ News

